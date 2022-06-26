Nigerian lady offers her kidney to save Ekweremadu's daughter

The Nigerian lady, identified as Martha Uche, said it has been revealed to her via dream that she should help Sonia.

Recall that the Ekweremadus are currently caught up in an organ harvesting allegation in the United Kingdom.

The couple were arrested following investigation by the Specialist Crime Team of the Metropolitan Police in the UK who suspected that the they were plotting to harvest the organs of a minor.

A letter signed by Ekweremadu had indicated that the child, who is currently in protective custody in the UK, would be travelling to donate his organ to the senator's sick daughter.

However, the senator and his wife were accosted and taken into custody on arrival at the Heathrow Airport in London en route to Istanbul in Turkey on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

They were arraigned before the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Uche has offered to donate her kidney to save the daughter of the Ekweremadus.

In a video interview that has now gone viral on social media, the lady explained the need to save Sonia's life.

She said, “I want to do that because I need to help the girl she is dying. They have already showed me in my dream that I should help the girl.”

“I’ve already seen her long time ago, even this morning I still had the same dream so I need to do it fast “ Uche added.