Nigerian entrepreneur Ikpeme Neto wins 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes competition

The event, supported by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, aimed to recognise and reward African entrepreneurs making a positive impact on their communities.

At the grand finale held in Kigali, Rwanda, Dr Neto secured the first prize, walking away with $300,000.

Thomas Njeru from Kenya claimed the second spot with a prize of $250,000, while Ayman Bazaraa from Egypt clinched the third position, winning $150,000.

The panel of esteemed judges, including Dr Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali; Ibukun Awosika, Founder and CEO of The Chair Centre Group; and Joe Tsai, Chairman of Alibaba Group, evaluated the innovative businesses presented by the finalists.

Collectively, the winning businesses have generated over 123,000 direct and indirect jobs, showcasing the transformative power of entrepreneurship in Africa. In addition to the top three, the top 10 contestants were awarded $100,000 each, and an extra $10,000 will be allocated to each of the top 10 finalists for post-competition training programs.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi congratulated Dr Ikpeme Neto, emphasising the innovative spirit of young and talented Africans.

In a statement on Twitter, Obi highlighted the potential for success among young entrepreneurs if the right policies are implemented to support small businesses. He sees these entrepreneurs as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation.