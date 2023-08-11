Team Nigeria wins at 2023 International Debate Championship in Malaysia
The victorious team, proudly representing Nigeria, comprised students hailing from St. Michael’s Model Comprehensive Secondary School in Nimo, All Hallows Seminary in Onitsha, and Mater Amabilis in Umuoji. Apparently, these educational institutions were among the mission schools that regained their original ownership under the leadership of Peter Obi during his tenure as Governor.
In a statement celebrating their achievement, Peter Obi commended the students for their exceptional "intellectual prowess" and unwavering commitment to their studies. He highlighted that their triumph stands as a shining testament to their status as "ambassadors of excellence" on a global scale.
The former Governor expressed his pride in the fact that the educational reforms implemented during his time in office continue to yield remarkable outcomes not only for Anambra but also for the broader Nigerian community.
Wrapping up his message, Peter Obi conveyed a sense of optimism and a forward-looking vision for the nation. He stated, "Just as we revolutionised education in Anambra, our aim is to bring about similar transformative changes to Nigeria, ensuring a brighter future for our children and enhancing the grandeur of our nation."
