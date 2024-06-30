ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Taxi driver in UK still receiving salary 2 years after leaving Nigerian civil service

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu recently ordered that civil servants who have relocated abroad but still drawing salaries from the Nigerian government should be made to refund the money.

Taxi driver in UK still receiving salary 2 years after leaving Nigerian civil service
Taxi driver in UK still receiving salary 2 years after leaving Nigerian civil service

Recommended articles

The driver, whose story was recently published by the BBC under a pseudonym, left Nigeria two years ago but has not resigned from his position as a junior official at a government agency and still gets paid each month.

His story came to light barely a week after President Bola Tinubu ordered a crackdown on civil servants who are still drawing salaries from the government coffers despite no longer being in the country.

Alarmed by the revelations the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan, shared with him regarding employees who had relocated abroad while drawing salaries without formally resigning, Tinubu ordered that those responsible must be held to account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President directed that beneficiaries of the practice should not only be made to repay the money but those who aided them should be investigated and punished accordingly.

“The culprits must be made to refund the money they have fraudulently collected.

“Their supervisors and department heads must also be punished for aiding and abetting the fraud under their watch,” Tinubu said.

Bola Tinubu [Arise News/X]
Bola Tinubu [Arise News/X] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

However, reacting to the President's threat, the UK-based cabby said he's not worried about losing his salary because he now makes a lot more driving a taxi.

He added that he won't lose sleep over losing his monthly Nigerian salary of 150,000, naira which is equivalent to $100 or £80.

“When I heard about the president's directive, I smiled because I know I am doing better here - and not worried,” he told BBC.

The 36-year-old also confirmed the President's claim about accomplices within the system as he admitted that his department continued to facilitate his payment because they have a good rapport.

“I had a good understanding with my boss and he just let me leave," he disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, unlike in some cases where the salary is divided between the supervisor who looks the other way, the beneficiary, and maybe the HR representative, the taxi driver enjoys the protection of his relative.

"In my case, it wasn’t like that as my boss was a relative," he added.

His story is one out of hundreds of civil servants who have continued to plunder the system despite having left the country.

The challenge is rooted in the ghost-working menace which seems to have defied all solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite several attempts by the government to crack down on the problem, it is believed that thousands of non-existent employees are still drawing salaries from the government amid the laxity of checks and balances.

However, beyond the undeserved payment, there are other factors responsible for why civil servants choose not to exit the system even after relocating abroad and this can be gleaned from the UK-based taxi driver's revelation.

“To be honest I didn’t resign because I wanted to leave that door open in case I choose to go back to my job after a few years,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our priority as parliament under Abbas remains the masses - Reps lawmaker

Our priority as parliament under Abbas remains the masses - Reps lawmaker

Taxi driver in UK still receiving salary 2 years after leaving Nigerian civil service

Taxi driver in UK still receiving salary 2 years after leaving Nigerian civil service

Tinubu wins Arewa's support despite suspected plot by northern politicians to unseat him

Tinubu wins Arewa's support despite suspected plot by northern politicians to unseat him

Thieves steal 66 cars per day in one of the most dangerous countries in the world

Thieves steal 66 cars per day in one of the most dangerous countries in the world

Churches in this country are losing followers — the consequences are serious

Churches in this country are losing followers — the consequences are serious

Threatening messages sent to CNN's Larry Madowo & his response [Screenshots]

Threatening messages sent to CNN's Larry Madowo & his response [Screenshots]

I'm against destruction of govt assets - Obi condemns violent protest in Kenya

I'm against destruction of govt assets - Obi condemns violent protest in Kenya

NAFDAC boss lauds Tinubu for signing order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs

NAFDAC boss lauds Tinubu for signing order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs

Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians at the NIMC office to apply for their National Identification Number. [PMNews]

No breach of our database, your data is safe - NIMC assures Nigerians

Nigerian students beg ASUU, Tinubu to shift ground to prevent another strike [InformationNG]

Nigerian students beg ASUU, Tinubu to shift ground to prevent another strike

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC [sundiatapost]

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention [Daily Trust]

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention