Nigerian Bottling Company receives 3 ECOWAS awards

News Agency Of Nigeria

EMEA-Awards (Credit: NAN)
The Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director of the company, Oluwasoromidayo George, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. George said that the awards were in recognition of the company’s outstanding contributions to the manufacturing industry as well as its efforts at innovation and youth empowerment.

According to her, the awards include ECOWAS Soft Drink Manufacturing Company of the Year, ECOWAS Youth Empowerment Manufacturing Company of the Year and the Manufacturing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year.

She said that the awards showed NBC’s commitment to excellence in product quality, safety and innovation.

She said that the recognition of the company’s Managing Director Goran Sladic as the Manufacturing CEO of the Year, showed his outstanding leadership, strategic vision and contributions to the manufacturing sector’s growth and development in the ECOWAS region.

We are grateful to EMEA for the recognition, and reaffirm the company’s commitment to championing innovative and sustainable practices in the sector.

“We are truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards in recognition of our dedication to sustainable manufacturing, innovation and youth empowerment.

“These accolades reflect our commitment to making a positive impact on the communities we serve and our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in manufacturing.

“As a prominent player in the manufacturing sector, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide our consumers with excellence in product quality, while also prioritising sustainability and youth empowerment as core pillars of our corporate responsibility.

“These recognitions encourages us, even more, to continue on the path to making significant contributions to society,” she said.

George said that the company would continue to support development of its host communities, particularly in education, women and youth empowerment, environment sustainability and waste management.

