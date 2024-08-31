Nigerian borders will soon open for commercial activities - Lagos Rep

Whingah gave the assurance during a Badagry Stakeholders and Youth Engagement organised by his office on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the engagement was entitled: “Charting A Prosperous Future for Badagry: Unlocking Potential, Empowering People, and Accelerating Progress,”.

According to the lawmaker, the government is trying to see how they can mop up revenue internally.

“This is a policy that we believe needs to be done and will lead to good.

“The current administration will soon open borders for commercial activities; I know it is affecting us and our incomes. I know what my constituents are going through,” he said.

On the issue of electrification of some parts of Badagry communities, he assured that staff of Rural Electrification would come in and attend to that in the next few days.

On roadblocks, Whingah said that no development would come to Badagry because of multiple checkpoints along Lagos Badagry expressway.

“I have spoken against multiple checkpoints on the floor of the House.

“I doubt if we can achieve any development if we have people stopping and discouraging tourists and investors from coming to this corridor

“You cannot go through the stress of these multiple checkpoints as a tourist and you would want to come back to this place.

“The security agencies need to start looking at using technology to address this. A single drone can secure and monitor this axis,” he said.

On his achievements in office, he said he had secured employment for 30 youths in Badagry in Federal agencies.

“Again, we are trying to bring in 40 pensionable jobs for our deserving youths of Badagry.

“Furthermore, our NIN registration centre in Badagry has registered more than 70,000 individuals in Badagry as of today.

“This is a critical step in ensuring that our people are accounted for in the national database and can access the full benefits of citizenship,” he said.

Whingah said that he had engaged with his colleague in the Lagos House of Assembly to meet Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to help in fixing Mowo-Ikoga road.

“I can assure you that contractors will begin work on the road in the few weeks to come. Though it is a Federal road, Lagos state has agreed to help us fix it.

“Also, on the uncompleted Gbaji-Owode-Apa expressway, the Federal Government is considering re-awarding it, this time, concrete road.

“This will be captured in the new budget of 2025,” he said.

In his keynote address, Prof, Henry Hunjo, a Lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), highlighted the achievements of Whingah, emphasising their positive impact on Badagry.

He addressed the region’s pressing challenges, adding that there was a need to develop Badagry beyond the present status quo.

“We must begin to address challenges such as environmental issues and infrastructural deficits, including electricity,” he said.

NAN reports that there was a panel of professionals who deliberated the way forward for the coastal town of Badagry.

Setonji Koshoedo, the Deputy National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), proposed a collective approach to problem-solving, which he termed a “Solution Revolution.”

“Let’s come together with our contributory solutions to solve our community problems,” he said.

Gbenu Mathew, a Political Commentator, canvassed for the need to unlock Badagry’s dormant potential through collaboration among political leaders.

“There are potentials, but they remain untapped; this can be done through the collaboration of our political leaders.”

Dr Busola Odedina, the sole female panellist, called for greater inclusion of women in leadership roles within the community.

She stressed the importance of gender equity in driving Badagry’s progress.

Bisiriyu Fanu, a former Chairman of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANCLA), Seme border, said government policy of fairly used vehicles had affected the majority of the residents.

He urged the government to reintroduce the importation of fairly used vehicles through the land border since the borders had been opened, adding that some of his members had died because of the policy.

NAN reports that the lawmaker, awarded cash prizes, laptops, and other gifts to select individuals in recognition of outstanding contributions to Badagry.