Troops of the Nigerian Army killed 11 members of terrorist group, Boko Haram, during a gun battle in Madagali, Adamawa State on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Troops of 143 Battalion, 28 Task Force Brigade, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole neutralised the terrorists when they staged an attack on troops' position.

One member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was killed and one soldier was injured during the encounter.

In a statement signed by Sector 1's Deputy Director of Public Relations, Colonel Ado Isa, the terrorists had attacked troops with five gun trucks, armoured personnel carrier (APC) and vehicle-borne IED, but were repelled by superior fire power from troops.

"During the encounter, the troops successfully repelled the attack and went on hot pursuit with heavy fire and momentum," he said.

Equipment recovered from the terrorists include one gun truck mounted with anti-aircraft gun, one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) tube, one unexploded ordnance RPG bomb, 12 AK-47 rifles, 6 AK-47 rifle magazines, 60 rounds of 12.77 mm ammunition, 5 X 36 hand grenades, two FN rifles and one Techno Phone.

One gun truck, one AA gun, one vehicle-borne IED belonging to the terrorists were also destroyed.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.