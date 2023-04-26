The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army to hold historic parade tomorrow

Ima Elijah

The parade is necessary due to the establishment and operationalisation of new army units

Soldiers stand in a parade at the military arcade during a ceremony marking the army Remembrance Day in Lagos, Nigeria January 15, 2017 [REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye]
Soldiers stand in a parade at the military arcade during a ceremony marking the army Remembrance Day in Lagos, Nigeria January 15, 2017 [REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye]

Recommended articles

This event marks the first Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade since 2007. A total of 81 units will participate in the parade, with 53 colours due for retirement and 28 colours presented to new army units.

According to Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, the parade is necessary due to the establishment and operationalisation of new army units, in line with the increasing operational commitments of the service and provisions of the Nigerian Army Order of Battle.

Most of the colours in the Nigerian Army have been involved in multiple operations in various geopolitical zones of the country and foreign countries and deserve retirement and the presentation of new colours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the importance of colours in the military, the army spokesman said historically, the origin of colours dated back to the early days when men fixed their family badge to a pole and held it aloft in the battle for the dual purpose of indicating their position and as a rallying point, should the occasion arise.

In the Nigerian Army, the first known account of colours dates back to 1863, when the company designated for Nigeria moved from Gold Coast (now Ghana) to Nigeria with their company's flag.

However, colour presentations in the Nigerian Army for the first time was in 1922, when the then British monarch, His Majesty, King John V, awarded colours to each battalion of the Nigerian regiments, which formed part of the British West African Frontier Forces (WAFF), in recognition of their services.

The regiment as a whole was also granted a colour, which has an inscription written in Arabic, captioned, "Victory is from God Alone", and till date, this inscription is being used by the Nigerian Army on the logo and also on NA officers' cap badges of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and below, as well as non-commissioned officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The sight of the colours creates a feeling of pride in soldiers and ex-soldiers. From ancient history, colours have served as an inspiration for heroic acts of self-sacrifice and become the symbol of the fighting spirit of a regiment, for they bear the campaigns, battle honours and badges granted to the regiment in commemoration of the gallant deeds performed by its members from the time it was raised.

“The association of the colours with heroic deeds of the units emblazoned on them has led to the custom of regarding the colours with veneration. It is, therefore, the desire of combat and combat support units to be presented with national and regimental colours in special ceremonial parades with the president and commander-in-chief of AFN in attendance. Colours are presented to combat and support units and regiments only.”

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Ooni of Ile-Ife renames Americans tracing roots, urges investment in homeland

Ooni of Ile-Ife renames Americans tracing roots, urges investment in homeland

Ohanaeze Ndigbo withholds congratulation for Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo withholds congratulation for Tinubu

Betara takes Speakership position campaign to Tinubu, holds closed-door meeting

Betara takes Speakership position campaign to Tinubu, holds closed-door meeting

Southwest senators oppose 3 lawmakers pushing for Akpabio’s candidacy

Southwest senators oppose 3 lawmakers pushing for Akpabio’s candidacy

Binani withdraws suit against INEC challenging Adamawa governorship poll

Binani withdraws suit against INEC challenging Adamawa governorship poll

Nigerian Army to hold historic parade tomorrow

Nigerian Army to hold historic parade tomorrow

NSCDC deploys 422 personnel to monitor UTME in Kano

NSCDC deploys 422 personnel to monitor UTME in Kano

Binani's lawsuit challenging Fintiri's win struck out of court

Binani's lawsuit challenging Fintiri's win struck out of court

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

FG asks all jobless persons in Lagos to register at NDE office. (Vanguard)

FG asks all jobless persons in Lagos to register at NDE office, LGAs

An illustrative photo of UTME candidates writing exam at CBT centres.

2023 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to print notification slips