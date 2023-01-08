ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian army redeploys senior officers for operational efficiency

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has approved the redeployment of senior officers in an effort to ensure administrative and operational efficiency in the Nigerian Army (NA).

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya [OYSG]
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya [OYSG]
Nwachukwu said that the officers affected are Major Generals and Brigadier Generals amongst several other senior officers across army formations and units.

He added that those affected by the redeployment include some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, Commandants of Army Training Institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding officers, and several others.

In the new appointment, Nwachukwu said the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, moves to the North East as Theatre Commander Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

He said the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim had been appointed the GOC 3 Division as well as Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), while Maj.-Gen. AS Chinade would moves from Headquarters 2 Division to Headquarters 82 Division as GOC.

He said that Maj.-Gen. GM Mutkut had been appointed the GOC 8 Division and Commander Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) from the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plan.

“Those newly appointed Corps Commanders are the erstwhile theatre Commander, OPHK, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, as the new Corps Commander, Infantry Corps, while Maj.-Gen. MS Ahmed moves to Headquarters Nigerian Army Armoured Corps as Corps Commander.

Maj.-Gen. BR Sinjen moves from the Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery as the new Corps Commander and Maj.-Gen. PE Eromosele moves from National Defence College to Headquarters Nigerian Army Engineers as commander.

“Also, Maj.-Gen. AA Ayannuga moves to Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command as commander, while Maj.-Gen. GS Abdullahi moves from Defence Space Administration to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals.

“Among the new Defence and Army Headquarters Principal Staff Officers are Maj.-Gen. Solomon Udounwa who is redeployed from Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Training and Operations.

Maj.-Gen. SG Mohammed has been appointed the Chief of Training, Maj.-Gen. UT Musa from Headquarters 82 Division to the Department of Army Administration as Director of Personnel Management, while Maj.-Gen. Y Yahaya from Headquarters 31 Artillery Brigade moves to Department of Army Administration as the Director Manpower (Army) among several others,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that Brig.-Gen. TI Gusau has been appointed as Director of Defence Information while Brig.-Gen. AM Umar was appointed the new Commander of the Guards Brigade.

According to him, other Brigade Commander redeployed includes Brig.-Gen. S Aliyu from Headquarters 6 Division to Headquarters 63 Brigade, while Brig.-Gen. HD Bobbo moves from National Defence College to Headquarters 31 Brigade.

Brig.-Gen. MT Aminu moves from Army War College Nigeria to Headquarters 35 Brigade among several others.

“It is imperative to note that redeployment in the Nigerian Army is routine, particularly with the recent promotion of senior officers as approved by the Army Council for the year 2022.

“The redeployment of all appointees takes effect from Jan 11,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria
