Nigerian Army opens condolence register for late COAS, others in Kaduna
The 1 Division , Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has opened a condolence register for the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in the May 21 plane crash.
Idimah said that the register was in honour of Attahiru and other officers who were involved in the ill- fated NAF plane crash in Kaduna last Friday.
“The general public, who want to sign the condolence register, are please requested to come to 1 Division between the hours 10 am. and 2 pm, during the mourning period of May 22 to May 29,” he said.
Idimah quoted General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi, as expressing his appreciation to members of the public for standing by the army during the mourning period.
