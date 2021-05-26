RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army opens condolence register for late COAS, others in Kaduna

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 1 Division , Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has opened a condolence register for the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in the May 21 plane crash.

The GOC 1 Division Nigerian Army,Kaduna , signing condolence register of Late COAS Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru other officers involved in plane crash on May 21 in Kaduna. [NAN]
The GOC 1 Division Nigerian Army,Kaduna , signing condolence register of Late COAS Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru other officers involved in plane crash on May 21 in Kaduna. [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Ezindu Idimah, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

Idimah said that the register was in honour of Attahiru and other officers who were involved in the ill- fated NAF plane crash in Kaduna last Friday.

“The general public, who want to sign the condolence register, are please requested to come to 1 Division between the hours 10 am. and 2 pm, during the mourning period of May 22 to May 29,” he said.

ALSO READ: Garba Shehu explains why President Buhari was absent at Gen Attahiru's funeral

Idimah quoted General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi, as expressing his appreciation to members of the public for standing by the army during the mourning period.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments