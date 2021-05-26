RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Garba Shehu explains why President Buhari was absent at Gen Attahiru's funeral

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The president's spokesperson says it was all due to protocol and logistic concerns.

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu on his 60th birthday. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu on his 60th birthday. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad] Pulse Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari was nowhere near the National Cemetery in Abuja, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, as the remains of Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others, were laid to rest following a plane crash.

Recommended articles

And Garba Shehu, who speaks for the nation's Commander-in-Chief, says there's an explanation for the no-show that was condemned in the strongest terms possible across all social media platforms.

“I was in Europe myself on assignment and I have not spoken to the president on this but let me give you just one example:

"The president is somebody who is so concerned about the safety and wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians on the streets," Shehu said on an AriseTV breakfast programme, Tuesday.

Shehu said the president's appearance at the funeral would have obstructed free flow of traffic and disrupted business activities in the nation's capital city.

Gen. Attahiru, 10 other officers buried amidst tears in Abuja (NAN)
Gen. Attahiru, 10 other officers buried amidst tears in Abuja (NAN) Pulse Nigeria

“Do you know why he now prays his Jumaat in the state house and doesn’t go to the national mosque? Because he doesn’t like this idea of closing roads, security men molesting people on the road for the president to have the right of way.

“These are small things for many people but they are important for President Muhammadu Buhari. So, it is a mourning situation and the president didn’t want to take away attention from that," Shehu added.

The president put a phone call across to Fati, Attahiru’s widow, and the spouses of the other deceased officers, as the backlash reached fever pitch.

Attahiru and 10 other officers died in the plane crash of Friday, May 21, 2021.

Flags have been flying at half staff all week in their honour.

Attahiru was appointed Army Chief in January 2021.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

5 things to know about the law which forces men to marry more than 1 wife