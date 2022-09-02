RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Army intercepts 792 parcels of cannabis in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Men of 81 Division, Nigerian Army, have intercepted 792 parcels of illicit drugs, suspected to be cannabis sativa (Indian Hemp),in Ilaro area of Ogun.

According to Osoba, the interception of the drugs followed an intelligence-driven operation at a checkpoint along the Ilaro-Benin Republic Border.

“The parcels of Indian hemp were concealed in a truck coming from the Volta Region of Ghana.

“It was estimated that the suspected illicit drugs were worth about ten million naira and were to be delivered to a drug syndicate based in Lagos.

“The syndicate is currently on the run,” he said.

Osoba said that a search on the truck conveying the suspected consignment indicated that the truck was designed specifically to convey illicit drugs.

“There is a special compartment welded to the base of the truck for concealment purposes that can only be discovered on scrutiny.

“It took the vigilance of the troops at the checkpoint to detect the concealed drugs after resisting the bribe offered by the suspected drug syndicate.

“Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to continue to provide useful information on criminal activities to security agencies for prompt response,” he said.

Osoba said that the suspected illicit drugs had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Lagos Command for further action.

