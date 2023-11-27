ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Army Engineers sinks 6 boreholes in NASME Barracks to tackle water challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

From the funds released by Army Headquarters, the command had repaired several plants and equipment, including water purification unit.

Eromosele said this in his opening remarks during the fourth quarter conference and rowing out ceremony of NASME on Monday in Makurdi.

He said that from the funds released by the Army Headquarters, the command had repaired several plants and equipment, including AMTRAC 400, excavators, armoured dozer and water purification unit.

“These are currently employed in support of the operation in the theatre, thereby enhancing the operational effectiveness of the brigade,” Eromosele said.

He said that in addressing manpower deficiency in the Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) approved an increase in the number of soldiers recruited for the section.

So far, for the year, a total of 550 soldiers have been received into the corps from the Depot of the Nigerian Army.

“Additionally, the corps also received a total of 23 commissioned officers, including 11 Regular Course and 12 Executive Course.

“The NAE has accomplished most of the milestone activities set out in the 2023 Training Directive,” he stated.

Maj.-Gen. E G Ode (rtd.), who presented a paper on “Human capacity development for enhanced operational efficiency”, urged the NAE to continue to develop the capacity of their personnel for optimal result.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian Army Engineers sinks 6 boreholes in NASME Barracks to tackle water challenges

