Nigerian Air Force denies accidental bombing of villagers in Kaduna State
The NAF added that they had not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours.
The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, dismissed the report in a statement on Monday in Abuja. Gabkwet said that the NAF had not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours.
He added that the NAF is not the only organisation operating combat armed drones in the North Western region of Nigeria.
“The news making the rounds aledging that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna is false.
“It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press with unverified and unconfirmed reports,” he said.
