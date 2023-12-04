Nigerian Air Force denies accidental bombing of villagers in Kaduna State

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, dismissed the report in a statement on Monday in Abuja. Gabkwet said that the NAF had not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours.

He added that the NAF is not the only organisation operating combat armed drones in the North Western region of Nigeria.

“The news making the rounds aledging that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna is false.

ADVERTISEMENT