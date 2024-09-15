ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Air Force airlifts aid to flood-hit Maiduguri residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ali said the airlift mission was in fulfilment of NAF’s statutory role of providing Military Aid to Civil Authority (MACA).

Nigerian Air Force airlifts aid to flood-hit Maiduguri residents


This is contained in a statement by Group Capt. Kabir Ali, the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information of NAF, on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the materials being airlifted were donated by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), aimed at alleviating the suffering caused by the floods, which had disrupted daily life, destroyed properties, and displaced millions of residents.

According to him, the airlift which commenced on Sept. 14, had the first batch of relief items of 300 bags of 50kg rice, was successfully delivered to NAF Base in Maiduguri via the NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft.

“The Air Component Commander, Air Commodore UU Idris, received the materials and handed over same to the Commissioner for Inter-Governmental and Special Duties, Alhaji Tukur Ibrahim, who was accompanied by the Comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service, MD Malah.

“Also, heavy-duty trucks provided by the NAF were also used to transport the materials to the Borno State Government House for onward distribution.

“Additionally, the NAF has launched a medical outreach programme to support flood victims.

“This initiative includes the provision of medications, food, and water supplies to help mitigate the effects of the flood and address the urgent needs of the affected population,” he said.

Ali added that the NAF’s airlift mission and medical outreach were part of a broader effort to support national disaster response initiatives and highlight the critical role of military assets in humanitarian crises.

He said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, had directed that such operations must continue as needed, ensuring that both relief materials and medical aid reached all affected areas.

“Under the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, the NAF will persistently collaborate with other security agencies to mobilise human and material resources for the support of flood victims.

“These operations will be sustained as long as necessary to ensure that relief effectively reaches those affected by this disaster,” Ali assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

