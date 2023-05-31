The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nigeria will be great under Tinubu/Shettima, says Rep. Gagdi

News Agency Of Nigeria

He expressed great confidence in the newly inaugurated Federal Government under Tinubu, saying, with his dexterity in governance and leadership, Nigeria was on a path to positive change.

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau)
Gagdi, who currently represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau said this in a congratulatory message he signed in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The new President has the capacity to right the wrongs of previous administrations and ensure that competent hands are engaged to revive comatose sectors of the country”, he said.

The lawmaker who is the Chairman, House Committee on Navy said that President Tinubu’s political journey to the presidency was a deeply inspirational one.

“It proves that with grit, sincerity of purpose, absolute trust in God and an unwavering commitment to empowering others, one can attain the greatest heights.”

He expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on the promise of democracy to the Nigerian people because his track record showed excellence and dedication to duty.

Gagdi also saluted Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who he said led Borno at the darkest and most difficult of times and did not for once, desert his people or renege on his responsibilities.

He said Tinubu and Shettima have demonstrated their commitment to our great country.

“Aànd as President and Vice-President, our hope in a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria that works for all citizens irrespective of class, ethnicity and religion has indeed been renewed.

“President Tinubu has proven that with grit, sincerity of purpose, absolute trust in God and an unwavering commitment to empowering others, one can attain the greatest heights.

“I am confident in his ability to deliver on the promise of democracy to the Nigerian people because his track record is one of excellence and dedication to duty.

“With Vice President Kashim by his side, I believe Nigerians can now rest, knowing that the country is in safe hands”.

