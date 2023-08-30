ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria, UN strengthen collaboration on counter terrorism

News Agency Of Nigeria

Heads of key implementing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also attended the signing ceremony.

National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), retired Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa, representing the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, signed MoUs on Counterterrorism with the UN Under-Secretary-General, Office of Counter-Terrorism, Mr Vladimir Voronkov in Abuja on Wednesday (30/8/23)Counter-terrorism. [NAN]
National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), retired Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa, representing the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, signed MoUs on Counterterrorism with the UN Under-Secretary-General, Office of Counter-Terrorism, Mr Vladimir Voronkov in Abuja on Wednesday (30/8/23)Counter-terrorism. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Head, Strategic Communications, ONSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, in a statement, said the MoUs were signed on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Mijinyawa, the documents are in furtherance of Nigeria’s joint efforts with the international community in combating the global menace of terrorism which still remains one of the most complex challenges to the peace, security, and stability of nations around the world.

He said the parties also pledged continued collaboration to identify, collect, and disseminate good practices and lessons learned as well as explore new opportunities by promoting dialogue and partnership through the development of capacity building activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement quoted the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, as saying that the two MoUs signalled a momentous milestone in cementing Nigeria’s partnership with UNOCT towards enhanced collective counter-terrorism efforts.

Ribadu was represented by the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), retired Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa.

It also quoted Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General, Office of Counter-Terrorism, as saying that the MoUs envisaged further cooperation in various areas including countering terrorist travel, financing of terrorism, border and maritime security, and delivery of counter terrorism training in Nigeria.

Heads of key implementing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also attended the signing ceremony.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagdo dam and challenge of flood risk management in Nigeria

Lagdo dam and challenge of flood risk management in Nigeria

Jigawa govt approves ₦3.8bn to procure grain for the poor

Jigawa govt approves ₦3.8bn to procure grain for the poor

Nigeria, UN strengthen collaboration on counter terrorism

Nigeria, UN strengthen collaboration on counter terrorism

Tribunal upholds election of ex-Niger governor

Tribunal upholds election of ex-Niger governor

Delta govt warns residents on flood-prone areas to relocate

Delta govt warns residents on flood-prone areas to relocate

NNPP denies purported suspension of Kwankwaso

NNPP denies purported suspension of Kwankwaso

Yobe govt distributes food palliatives to 6,800 vulnerable persons

Yobe govt distributes food palliatives to 6,800 vulnerable persons

Police criminalise use of vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass in Cross River

Police criminalise use of vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass in Cross River

Lagos govt to partner NIM on human capital development — Hamzat

Lagos govt to partner NIM on human capital development — Hamzat

Pulse Sports

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency