Nigeria, UK civil services collaborate to enhance reforms

News Agency Of Nigeria

R-L: Nigeria's Head of Civil Service, Didi Walson-Jack, and her UK counterpart, Rt. Hon. Simon Case [NAN]
The move was made when Walson-Jack met with the UK Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service, Rt. Hon. Case in his Cabinet Office in London.

Mrs Eno Olotu, Director, Communications, Office of the HOCSF said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Olotu said that key discussions of the meeting focused on capacity building, knowledge management, and enhancing Nigeria’s Civil Service Week, drawing inspiration from the UK’s annual “Civil Service Live” conference model.

“The meeting focused on sharing knowledge and best practices to support Nigeria’s ongoing reform initiatives under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021-2025.

“Both parties agreed to explore exchange programmes and study tours to facilitate mutual learning, with an emphasis on knowledge sharing,” she said.

She said that the collaborative effort would strengthen the partnership, with both civil services, enhance each other’s capabilities and foster mutually beneficial relationships.

“The meeting underscores the commitment of Nigeria and the UK to building efficient and responsive civil services, with continued partnership and support in the years ahead,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

