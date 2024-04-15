ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria to showcase artists at Venice Biennale, promoting cultural exchange

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister added that the platform will allow Nigerian artists to exhibit their works reaching a global audience.

Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
The Venice Biennale, officially organised by the Museum of West Africa Art (MOWAA) is an annual international cultural exhibition hosted by the Biennale Foundation.

Musawa, through her media aide, Nneka Anibeze, said ahead of the event, the Nigerian pavilion had been set. She said this would serve as a platform for Nigerian artists to exhibit their works on the international stage, allowing them to reach a global audience and gain recognition for their talent.

For the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, the inclusion of the Nigerian pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2024 holds immense significance.

“It is an opportunity to leverage the platform to strengthen Nigeria’s cultural ties with other nations, fostering mutual respect, appreciation and collaboration in arts.

“One of the highlights of the Venice Biennale is the national pavilions, which represent different countries and showcase their artists’ works.

“Each country’s pavilion offers a unique perspective on contemporary art, reflecting the cultural diversity and artistic practices of its nation.

“Nigeria’s pavilion catalyzes conversations around Nigerian arts and culture, promoting dialogue and understanding between different cultures and societies.

“Our collective aim is to position Nigeria as the world’s culture, creativity and entertainment capital,” she said.

Musawa, who said that the theme for the exhibition is ‘Foreigners Everywhere’, added that pavilion exhibitions would be at the historic Palazzo Salviati in Dorsoduro, near the Gallerie dell’Accademia and would feature eight Nigerian artists.

She said the artists include: Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Ndidi Dike, Onyeka Igwe, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Abraham Oghobase, Yinka Shonibare, Fatimah Tuggar, and Precious Okoyomon.

She said that Okoyomon’s contribution to the main exhibition at the 2022 edition made her a breakout star.

“Nigeria’s Pavilion will serve as a springboard for future collaborations, exchanges, and partnerships within the global art community.

“The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy is partnering with MOWAA to empower cultural professionals to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

“Africa will be represented by ten countries including Nigeria, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe."

News Agency Of Nigeria

