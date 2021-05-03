RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria to receive £4.2 million Ibori loot soon - Malami

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment towards return of looted Nigerian assets kept outside the country.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)
Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, made this known in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations on Monday in Abuja.

“Any moment from now, Nigeria will get the return of the 4.2 million pounds seized from the associates of convicted former Governor of Delta, James Ibori.

“Sometimes when a country transfers funds, it may take a little more time than expected due to some documentations.

“My office and other relevant government agencies will keep the public informed once the Ibori loot is received and confirmed’’.

He said the federal government is in touch with the government of the United Kingdom on the matter.

“Documentations with the banks in different countries often take longer than expected. We anticipated two weeks but we are not in control of the banks,” he said.

Malami maintained that the government is working assiduously to make sure that the transfer goes through successfully.

“There is neither complacency nor undue delay as efforts are being made to ensure successful transfer of the funds,” he assured.

