Nigeria to inaugurate 6-storey building Culture House soon

Runsewe disclosed this during a familiarisation visit of the building with travel writers in Abuja.

According to him, it is long overdue for the nation to have such a tourist attraction where local and international tourists can access Nigeria’s peculiar cultural products.

He said the building which was initially acquired by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been retrieved.

He said the 30-metre long building would accommodate offices for all countries with embassies in Nigeria as well as an e-library connected to over 170 countries.

According to him, this will afford local and international tourists to connect to the globe and also help individuals who wish to conduct research based on Nigerian culture.

According to Runsews, the culture house which is undergoing some finishing touches will be inaugurated soon and ready to receive visitors.

“Here in the building, we have befitting offices for all staff of NCAC with work stations, a clinic that will cater for free medical assessment for all staff and visitors, also we have rehearsal rooms for the performing and theatre arts department.

“It is an iconic building that will accomodate constant exhibition of nation’s cultural materials.

“We have halls for events, a lift that is permanently connected to an inverter and boardrooms.

“We also have a small market where some of the members of staff could get some foodstuff and pay at subsidised rate at the end of each month.

“Erected on six corners of the building are 25 metres high artworks designed to depict peculiar cultural features in each state of the federation, this is meant to attract and educate tourists,” he said.