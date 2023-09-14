Nigeria to host All Africa Conference of Churches

Akanji told journalists on Wednesday in Abuja that the event would be used to mark the 64th anniversary of the organisation that began in Ibadan, Nigeria.

He said 600 delegates from about 43 countries are expected to participate in the conference.

The LOC chairman said that the conference would afford the participants the opportunity to discuss pressing issues affecting the Church, political, social and economic issues in Africa.

“The assembly will be a great space to strengthen the ongoing efforts in addressing the complex issues facing the African continent and the entire inhabited universe.

“As well as seek out new biblical and theological perspectives to help us successfully complete the task at hand.

“The assembly’s business session will also review the organization’s mission and primary areas of focus,” he added.

Akanji said that the AACC was concerned about leadership issues in the continent, including recent military coups and endemic corruption.

“We acknowledge the complex issues facing our continent in the areas of conflict and peace-building, economic development and poverty alleviation.

“Human rights and social justice, religious freedom and interreligious coexistence.

“We are deeply concerned about the sporadic occurrences of coup d’etats and military takeovers, and regret that this is still an option in our continent.

“While we do not condone in anyway the high rate of corruption that manifests in many political circles on the continent, we give our open condemnation to military coups and reject them as an option that is befitting for our continent at this stage of our development.”

He said the AACC believes “dialogue – both political and interreligious – is always the best option towards justice.

“We also wish to counsel our African countries not to mortgage the future of the continent by the humongous amount of loans being received at the moment.”

According to him, the huge loans will in the long run have enormous negative consequences on upcoming generations.

Akanji added that AACC would play a pivotal role towards the eradication of militancy and all forms of violence in Africa.

He also said it would promote peace building, religious tolerance, economic development, and poverty alleviation across the continent.