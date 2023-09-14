ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria to host All Africa Conference of Churches

News Agency Of Nigeria

The LOC Chairman Akanji said that AACC would play a pivotal role towards the eradication of militancy and all forms of violence in Africa.

Nigeria to host All Africa Conference of Churches. [Tribune]
Nigeria to host All Africa Conference of Churches. [Tribune]

Recommended articles

Akanji told journalists on Wednesday in Abuja that the event would be used to mark the 64th anniversary of the organisation that began in Ibadan, Nigeria.

He said 600 delegates from about 43 countries are expected to participate in the conference.

The LOC chairman said that the conference would afford the participants the opportunity to discuss pressing issues affecting the Church, political, social and economic issues in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The assembly will be a great space to strengthen the ongoing efforts in addressing the complex issues facing the African continent and the entire inhabited universe.

“As well as seek out new biblical and theological perspectives to help us successfully complete the task at hand.

“The assembly’s business session will also review the organization’s mission and primary areas of focus,” he added.

Akanji said that the AACC was concerned about leadership issues in the continent, including recent military coups and endemic corruption.

“We acknowledge the complex issues facing our continent in the areas of conflict and peace-building, economic development and poverty alleviation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Human rights and social justice, religious freedom and interreligious coexistence.

“We are deeply concerned about the sporadic occurrences of coup d’etats and military takeovers, and regret that this is still an option in our continent.

“While we do not condone in anyway the high rate of corruption that manifests in many political circles on the continent, we give our open condemnation to military coups and reject them as an option that is befitting for our continent at this stage of our development.”

He said the AACC believes “dialogue – both political and interreligious – is always the best option towards justice.

“We also wish to counsel our African countries not to mortgage the future of the continent by the humongous amount of loans being received at the moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the huge loans will in the long run have enormous negative consequences on upcoming generations.

Akanji added that AACC would play a pivotal role towards the eradication of militancy and all forms of violence in Africa.

He also said it would promote peace building, religious tolerance, economic development, and poverty alleviation across the continent.

“We shall also champion human rights and justice for all, the economy and ecological conditions of the earth, which includes respect for the purity of our lands, forests, rivers, seas and oceans,” Akanji said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP Chieftain convinced Obi will reclaim mandate despite tribunal defeat

LP Chieftain convinced Obi will reclaim mandate despite tribunal defeat

Nigeria to host All Africa Conference of Churches

Nigeria to host All Africa Conference of Churches

It's a miracle we get another chance - Banky W on Reps rerun

It's a miracle we get another chance - Banky W on Reps rerun

Nigerian-born US Deputy Treasury Secretary to visit Nigeria for economic ties

Nigerian-born US Deputy Treasury Secretary to visit Nigeria for economic ties

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

PDP suffers heavy loss in Plateau as tribunal sacks 4 NASS members

PDP suffers heavy loss in Plateau as tribunal sacks 4 NASS members

Lagos govt to end food wastage by 2024

Lagos govt to end food wastage by 2024

LP Senator extends hands of fellowship to opponents after tribunal victory

LP Senator extends hands of fellowship to opponents after tribunal victory

Tinubu condoles with Libya over storm, floods that killed over 5,300 people

Tinubu condoles with Libya over storm, floods that killed over 5,300 people

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president