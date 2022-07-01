RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abdullahi Maikano, the President of Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), on Thursday said Nigeria would host the second edition of the Armed Forces Games in 2024.

Abdullahi-Maikano (VanguardNG)
Abdullahi-Maikano (VanguardNG)

Maikano told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the Games is to foster the culture of peace needed for the economic development and integration of the African continent.

Recommended articles

“OSMA’s main objective is to promote friendly sporting and physical training activities among the Armed Forces of member-states, and that is where we are headed,” he said.

He added that the organisation has started making plans to have a successful hosting.

“A total of 27 sports activities will also feature in the event, while all countries in the continent will participate in the championship.

“The championship serves a means to unity nations and creates peace between countries.”

Maikano disclosed that the Games’ first edition was held in Kenya while Nigeria will host the second edition in 2024.

He urged Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), private sector, philanthropists and several others to support the organisation.

“We have started writing to the private sector, corporate bodies , philanthropists and lovers of sports to support us in the event.

“We don’t have money but whenever we have a championship people always come to support us financially and materially to have a successful ending,” the officer said.

NAN reports that the 7th General Assembly of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) was held in Freetown, Sierra Leone in February.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmakers seek extension of PVC registration, expansion of centres

Lawmakers seek extension of PVC registration, expansion of centres

Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano

Nigeria to host Africa Military Sports in 2024, says Maikano

Army confirms ambush, death of personnel in Shiroro

Army confirms ambush, death of personnel in Shiroro

Accept Atiku, Okowa emergence, ex-presidential aide urges aggrieved PDP members

Accept Atiku, Okowa emergence, ex-presidential aide urges aggrieved PDP members

2023: INEC advise parties to upload list of state elections candidates before July 15

2023: INEC advise parties to upload list of state elections candidates before July 15

Don’t allow ‘Nigeria to die’, Bayelsa governor begs diaspora Nigerians

Don’t allow ‘Nigeria to die’, Bayelsa governor begs diaspora Nigerians

Osun election: INEC registers 1.9m voters, promises hitchfree poll

Osun election: INEC registers 1.9m voters, promises hitchfree poll

Femi Adesina: Buhari’s footprints will be indelible on the sands of time

Femi Adesina: Buhari’s footprints will be indelible on the sands of time

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

2018 prophecies concern Obasanjo and Atiku