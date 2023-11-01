Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion
In the supplementary budget breakdown, there is allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht
Recommended articles
This was made public through the detailed supplementary appropriation documents of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies obtained by Nairametrics.
In the supplementary budget breakdown, the Nigerian Navy has proposed a capital expenditure of ₦42.3 billion and a recurrent expenditure of ₦20.42 billion, totaling a budget estimate of approximately ₦62.8 billion.
The proposed budget covers various crucial initiatives, including the acquisition of vehicles, the construction of naval bases in Lekki and Epe, provision of critical equipment, and the purchase of ammunition.
One of the significant highlights of the proposed budget is the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng