Nigeria, rising power in Africa - Türkish Ambassador

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hidayet Bayraktar, Türkish Ambassador to Nigeria with Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar [Twitter:@YusufTuggar]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the envoy said this at the celebration of the country’s 100th anniversary marked on Friday in Abuja.

Bayraktar said that Nigeria and Türkiye relations were established in 1960 and were developed on the basis of friendship and mutual benefits.

He added that in strengthening both countries’ bilateral relations, both President Tayyip Erdoğan and former President Muhammadu Buhari paid mutual visits to each country in 2021.

Bayraktar said, ”These reciprocal high-level visits provided the opportunity to underline our shared goal of strengthening our bilateral ties in every field.

“We sincerely believe that we will continue to build and reinforce our partnership with the Nigerian government which was newly established after the election in February.

“The challenges Nigeria and its immediate region face today such as terrorism and organised crime, are not just local problems of the region, but subject to international concern.”

According to him, Türkiye supports Nigeria in her fight against terrorism, climate change and is ready to undertake the necessary responsibility to contribute to Nigeria’s efforts to combat the menace.

Bayraktar added, “Similarly, we expect all our friendly and brotherly countries, including Nigeria, to show more solidarity in our fight against terrorist organisations.

“Besides the fight against terrorism, our bilateral trade and economic cooperation trend upwards. Furthermore, our cooperation in the field of defence industry is improving.”

Bayraktar said that Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar paid a visit to Türkiye

this week and met with Yaşar Güler, the Minister of National Defence of Türkiye.

He said, “We are glad about the ongoing cooperation on T-129 ATAK helicopters and other deals in the field of defence industry.

“First of two Offshore Patrol Vessels constructed by Dearsan Shipyards for the Nigerian Navy was launched yesterday in Gebze, Türkiye.

“The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu, also attended and honoured this event.

“I am so happy to inform you that the delivery of the first batch of T-129 ATAK helicopters is planned to be handed over next week. We also have a model of said helicopter.

“Turkish aerospace company was kind enough to send this model to our Embassy for exhibition, which Turkish investors are showing growing interest in Nigeria.”

Bayraktar said that more than one hundred Turkish companies were operating in Nigeria, providing jobs and contributing to the economy of Nigeria.

He added that Turkish Airlines flies to Abuja and Lagos nine times a week.

“We attach utmost importance to the cultural, educational and humane dimensions of our relations. In our country, last year 3,669 Nigerian students were studying in higher educational institutions.

“Some of these students benefit from the scholarship our government grants every year to foreign students studying in Türkiye,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
