The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has hit 34,854, following the announcement of 595 more cases on Thursday, July 17, 2020.

The new cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control were confirmed in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos, as usual, has the highest number of new cases of infections daily with 156 new cases followed by Ondo and Rivers with 95 and 53 new cases respectively.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Lagos to 13,097.

Other states with new cases include Abia-43 Oyo-38 Enugu-29 Edo-24 FCT-23 Kaduna-20 Akwa Ibom-17 Anambra-17 Osun-17 Ogun-14 Kano-13.

The remaining states, where new cases were detected on Thursday, are, Imo-11 Delta-6 Ekiti-5 Gombe-4 Plateau-4 Cross River-2 Adamawa-1 Bauchi-1 Jigawa-1 Yobe-1.

With this development, a total of 14,292 people have now been discharged across the country, while coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose to 769, with nine fresh deaths recorded on Thursday