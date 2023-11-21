ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria ranks second in Africa and third in the world in the prevalence of tuberculosis.

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician (Today's Clinical Lab)
Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician (Today's Clinical Lab)

Recommended articles

Aderibighe made the submission in a paper he presented in Ilorin on Tuesday at the 2023 annual national conference and workshop of the School of Health Educators and Professionals Association in Nigeria (SHEPAN).

In the paper entitled: “Addressing contemporary challenges of community health in Nigeria’’, Aderibigbe said tuberculosis accounted for more than 10% of deaths in Nigeria annually. He lamented that Nigeria ranked second in Africa and third in the world in the prevalence of tuberculosis.

Aderibigbe urged policy makers and political office holders to implement policies that would improve the lives of Nigerians and erase the negative indices on the state of healthcare in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that political will, elimination of corruption; poverty alleviation and efficient and effective social system were prerequisites to eliminating community health challenges in Nigeria. Aderibigbe noted also that community health played a vital role in the well-being of individuals; of families and of societies.

In another paper presentation, Dr Simeon Olubiyi, a lecturer at the Department of Nursing Science, University of Ilorin, said there was the need to define the philosophical basis of public health.

He explained that this was necessary to facilitate effective monitoring of public health functions as a more secure basis for advocacy of public health funding. Olubiyi noted that every country should have its unique Community Health Improvement Process (CHIP) as no country could develop without solving issues that hindered its successes.

He advocated for community-tailored interventions, with CHIPs unique to each community.

“It is essential for policy-makers, healthcare professionals, and community members to collaborate and prioritise these issues to achieve equitable and sustainable community health outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By addressing issues through collaborative efforts, policymakers, healthcare providers, and community members can work towards creating healthier and more equitable communities,’’ Olubuyi said.

His paper was entitled: “Addressing contemporary issues in community health: Rethinking the concept, expectations and conduct of community health services.’’

In his contribution, SHEPAN president, Prof Olufemi Kalesanwo of the University of Ibadan, called for attention on the health needs of adolescents in Nigeria. He said the conference afforded health educators the opportunity to proffer solutions to challenges in community health.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

CBN postpones bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting again amid rising inflation

CBN postpones bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting again amid rising inflation

Governor Soludo presents ₦410 billion 2024 budget to Anambra Assembly for approval

Governor Soludo presents ₦410 billion 2024 budget to Anambra Assembly for approval

LP senator dares Akpabio to suspend him while yelling at him over minority positions

LP senator dares Akpabio to suspend him while yelling at him over minority positions

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes [The Guardian Nigeria]

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide