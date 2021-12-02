RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 214,270, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Thursday morning.

Nigeria records 52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death. [Instagram/NCDC]
Nigeria records 52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death. [Instagram/NCDC]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 52 additional cases reported on Wednesday indicate a decrease from the 105 cases reported in the country the previous day.

Recommended articles

It noted that the 52 fresh infections were recorded in six states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The Nigerian Public Health Institute stated that the cases were confirmed in the following States – Lagos (29), FCT (12), Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Kano (2), Ogun (1), and Oyo (1).

The NCDC also said that with one new death on Wednesday, the country’s fatalities stand at 2,978.

It added that 207,312 COVID-19 patients had recovered and had been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The centre said that Nigeria currently has 3,980 active COVID-19 cases, while a total of 3,580,510 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Public Health Agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike tasks media to educate Nigerians on why Buhari should sign Electoral Act

Wike tasks media to educate Nigerians on why Buhari should sign Electoral Act

NUPENG suspends planned strike, promises to make petrol available during festive period

NUPENG suspends planned strike, promises to make petrol available during festive period

Nigeria records 52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Nigeria records 52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Buhari expresses sadness over Kano tragic boat accident

Buhari expresses sadness over Kano tragic boat accident

Kano Boat mishap: 14 people still missing – Commissioner

Kano Boat mishap: 14 people still missing – Commissioner

Reps urge IGP to remove illegal checkpoints on roads nationwide

Reps urge IGP to remove illegal checkpoints on roads nationwide

Yahaya Bello presents 2 houses to wives of late police escort

Yahaya Bello presents 2 houses to wives of late police escort

ISWAP kidnaps Borno Govt officials

ISWAP kidnaps Borno Govt officials

Buhari salutes Ogbonnaya Onu at 70

Buhari salutes Ogbonnaya Onu at 70

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]