Nigeria records 52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

It noted that the 52 fresh infections were recorded in six states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The Nigerian Public Health Institute stated that the cases were confirmed in the following States – Lagos (29), FCT (12), Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Kano (2), Ogun (1), and Oyo (1).

The NCDC also said that with one new death on Wednesday, the country’s fatalities stand at 2,978.

It added that 207,312 COVID-19 patients had recovered and had been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The centre said that Nigeria currently has 3,980 active COVID-19 cases, while a total of 3,580,510 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began in 2020.