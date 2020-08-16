The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the new cases were confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

According to the agency, 87 new cases were detected in Lagos, 49 in FCT, 28 in Gombe, 20 in Ebonyi, 19 in Plateau, 18 in Kwara, 17 in Enugu, 12 each in Imo and Rivers, 11 in Kaduna and 10 in Ogun.

Other states with new cases are Edo-9, Oyo-9, Ondo-8, Osun-8, Ekiti-4, Borno-1, Kano-1, Bauchi-1, and Nasarawa-1.

36,290 patients have, however, recovered from the disease and discharged from isolation centres while a total of 974 deaths have been recorded.