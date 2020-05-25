Following the announcement of 313 new cases on Sunday, May 24, 2020, coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 7,839.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to the NCDC, 148 cases were confirmed in Lagos, 36 in FCT, 27 in Rivers, 19 in Edo, 13 in Kano, 12 in Ogun and 11 in Ebonyi.

The NCDC also confirmed eight cases each in Nasarawa and Delta state, seven in Oyo, six in Plateau, five in Kaduna, four in Kwara and three cases each in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa state.

Two cases were also recorded while one was confirmed in Anambra.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, as the new cases announced for the state brought the total of confirmed cases in Lagos to 3,505.

The NDCD’s update on Sunday, also showed that five patients died of the virus while 89 recovered and have been discharged from isolation centres.

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 34 out of 36 states in Nigeria. Only Kogi and Cross River state have not recorded any coronavirus cases.