Nigeria has recorded two more deaths resulting from coronavirus infection as cases of the disease in the country hit 210.

On Thursday evening, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 20 new cases in five states.

The Centre said 11 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 3 each in Abuja and Edo; 2 in Osun and 1 Ondo state.

The NCDC also announced that the two new deaths were recorded in Lagos and Edo state.

While four deaths have so far been recorded, 25 patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.

However, this is the first time a coronavirus case would be recorded in Ondo state.

With this development, coronavirus has now spread to 14 states in Nigeria.

As at 10:30 pm on Friday, April 3, 2020, there are 210 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country.