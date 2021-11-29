RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria recorded one COVID-19 death on Sunday.

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

The country also recorded 110 new infections in 11 states and the FCT on the same day.

Recommended articles

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated in its daily update on Monday that the 110 new cases recorded on Sunday indicated an increase of 52 cases over the 58 cases recorded on Saturday.

It stated that Imo ranked first on the new log with 27 cases, followed by a backlog of 23 cases reported in Katsina State on Nov. 27.

It added that Rivers recorded 20 cases; Ondo State recorded 11 cases, while Kaduna State recorded a backlog of nine cases on Nov. 27.

The FCT and Oyo State recorded six cases each, while Plateau recorded three cases.

Osun State recorded two cases, while the trio of Ekiti, Gombe and Zamfara states recorded one case each.

The NCDC also noted that Bauchi State recorded no new case on Sunday.

It stated that Kaduna State reported a backlog of three discharged cases for Nov. 27, while the total discharged cases now stand at 207,254 nationally.

Sunday’s new cases increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 214,092, while active cases stand at 3,862.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll now stands at 2,976, it stated.

According to the NCDC, 3,479,682 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to decide on hazard allowance for health workers next week

FG to decide on hazard allowance for health workers next week

Ayade suspends Calabar carnival over insecurity, Omicron COVID-19 variant

Ayade suspends Calabar carnival over insecurity, Omicron COVID-19 variant

Customs intercepts N71m meant for laundering in Katsina state

Customs intercepts N71m meant for laundering in Katsina state

APC denies zoning its chairmanship to North Central

APC denies zoning its chairmanship to North Central

NLC backs direct primaries, urges Buhari to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

NLC backs direct primaries, urges Buhari to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

5 bandits killed in Kaduna communities

5 bandits killed in Kaduna communities

JAMB takes over collection of registration fee from CBT centres to end extortion

JAMB takes over collection of registration fee from CBT centres to end extortion

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

Trending

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]