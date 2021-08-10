Nigeria recalls Ambassador to Indonesia after officials assaulted diplomat

The officials manhandled and arrested the diplomatic agent in front of his official quarters in an incident captured on camera on August 7, 2021.

The release of the video, which went viral online, stirred anger among the Nigerian public, and the government has reacted strongly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday, August 10 that Nigeria's Ambassador has been recalled for consultations, including a review of bilateral relations with Indonesia.

"The Nigerian government condemns in the strongest terms what is in effect an egregious act of international delinquency by Indonesian State actors against an accredited representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with absolutely no justification and against international law," an official statement read.

The ministry called for calm while consultations continue, but affirmed strongly its commitment to defending the rights of Nigerians anywhere in the world.

A meeting has previously been held with the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria who apologised for the assault.