Nigeria prioritises action over words at COP28 Climate Change Summit

Ima Elijah

Nigeria is taking a lead role in advocating for "loss and damage" compensation,

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

However, Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar swiftly clarified that Nigeria is shifting its focus from "fancy speeches" to concrete action.

In an exclusive conversation with Premium Times on the sidelines of the summit, Minister Tuggar declared, "We're tired of repeating pledges. Nigeria wants action. Enough is enough."

This resolute stance, he explained, prompted President Tinubu's strategic decision to abstain from delivering a speech and instead engage in more impactful discussions behind the scenes.

Minister Tuggar hinted that these behind-the-scenes negotiations primarily revolve around holding developed nations accountable for their emissions. Nigeria is taking a lead role in advocating for "loss and damage" compensation, aiming to address the severe consequences of climate change on developing countries.

"We are spearheading efforts to ensure that developed nations take responsibility for the impact of their emissions on vulnerable countries," Minister Tuggar affirmed. He stated that Nigeria's current approach aligns seamlessly with its 4D foreign policy, which prioritizes development and migration—both significantly affected by the adverse effects of climate change.

