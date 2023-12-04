Nigeria prioritises action over words at COP28 Climate Change Summit

However, Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar swiftly clarified that Nigeria is shifting its focus from "fancy speeches" to concrete action.

In an exclusive conversation with Premium Times on the sidelines of the summit, Minister Tuggar declared, "We're tired of repeating pledges. Nigeria wants action. Enough is enough."

This resolute stance, he explained, prompted President Tinubu's strategic decision to abstain from delivering a speech and instead engage in more impactful discussions behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Tuggar hinted that these behind-the-scenes negotiations primarily revolve around holding developed nations accountable for their emissions. Nigeria is taking a lead role in advocating for "loss and damage" compensation, aiming to address the severe consequences of climate change on developing countries.