Nigeria postal service generates ₦3.01bn in 2022

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, Lagos State had the highest number of boxes installed in 2022 with 143,416.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated in its Postal Service Data for 2022 released in Abuja on Tuesday. The report said the total number of Post Offices and Postal Agencies declined by 19.43% from 2,794 recorded in 2021 to 2,251 in 2022.

It stated that the total number of boxes installed in 2022 was 836,731, indicating a decline of 0.08% from 837,428 recorded in 2021. The report said the total number of PMBs available in 2022 was 20,775, indicating a decline of 8.44% from 22,689 recorded in 2021.

The NBS said the total number of postal articles handled in 2022 increased by 102.05% from 17.7 million recorded in 2021 to 35.7 million in 2022.

Domestic mail handled was 15,669,072, while mail dispatched abroad was 543,893 and mail received from abroad and delivered in Nigeria was 19,463,153.”

The report indicated that Lagos State had the highest number of boxes installed in 2022 with 143,416, while Jigawa recorded the least with 1,800.

News Agency Of Nigeria

