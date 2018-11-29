Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for recruitment as constables

news

The Nigeria Police Force has invited applications from young Nigerians who have a passion for a career in the Force to enlist for recruitment as Police Constables.

A notice, signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, was released to the public on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

"The Nigeria Police Force invites applications from suitably qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigerian Police Force as Police Constables (Recruits)," the notice read.

According to the general requirements, applicants must be Nigerian citizens 'not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age' who possess their National Identity Numbers (NIN).

Applicants are also required to possess an 'O' level Certificate with at least five credits level passes including Mathematics and English Language 'in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB'.

Applicants, who must be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence, must also not be less than 1.67 metres (for men) or 1.64 metres (for women) in height and must not have less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for men only).

All candidates must undergo medical examination before final selection.

How to apply for Police recruitment

To apply for recruitment, applicants must have a functional email address and mobile phone number and fill and submit the online form at the web address - www.policerecruitment.ng

Applicants must ensure to print out the information that is automatically sent to their submitted email and not forget to copy and save their registration number for future correspondences.

This is because applicants will be required to present a hardcopy of email message sent to them if they're eventually shortlisted and contacted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The Force warned applicants against registering multiple times as that would mean automatic disqualification from the recruitment exercise.

Guarantors' form

Applicants are directed to download and fill a Guarantors' Form, presenting verifiable references from two guarantors.

The two guarantors must be picked from a pool that includes traditional rulers, magistrates, local government chairpersons, heads of educational institutions attended, career civil servants not below the rank of Grade Level 12, police officers not below the rank of CSP, or military officers not below the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

People disqualified from applying

People with speech impediments, knock knees, bow legs, bent knees, and flat feet are discouraged from applying for recruitment.

Others instructed to not apply include people with tattoos, bodily scars, defective eyesight or squint eyes, protruding navel, gross malformation of teeth and deformed hands that cannot perform the full functions of the hand. Applicants must also not be pregnant at the time of recruitment.

Applications for recruitment closes six weeks from the date of publication.