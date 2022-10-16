Nigeria needs you - Tinubu begs El-Rufai not to quit politics after 2023

El-Rufai vows to quit: Recall that the Kaduna State helmsman had announced sometime this year that he will return to school for a degree program, thus won't be available for politics or governance once his tenure as Governor elapses.

Although he said back then that the only reason he'd reconsider his decision is if the President, Muhammadu Buhari, calls him for a national assignment.

Tinubu persuades the governo: Meanwhile, the former Lagos State Governor has appealed to El-Rufai to shelve his plans, adding that his leadership traits will come in handy when he (Tinubu) eventually becomes the President after the 2023 general election.

The APC presidential aspirant made the appeal while speaking at the Kaduna Investment programme titled, “Building a resilient economy” held at the Arewa Hall, Kaduna, the state capital, on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Tinubu hails El-Rufai: While showering encomiums on the former FCT Minister, Tinubu said Nigeria needed a thinker in the mold of El-Rufai, adding that he's proud to be associated with his achievements in Kaduna.

Tinubu's word: “As a visionary governor that you are, we are proud to be associated with what you are doing. And the future is set up for Kaduna State and the country at large.

“I am particularly begging El-Rufai not to run away for additional degrees after his tenure.

“If you leave me on this podium, I will continue to campaign here, begging El-Rufai not to run away from Nigeria in 2023 because we need your (El-Rufai) creativity, resilience and ability to turn things around at this critical time.”