ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nurudeen Shotayo

Omokri said the Tinubu administration has made progress in security, trade, and economic reforms, calling on Nigerians to support it irrespective of party differences.

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock
Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Recommended articles

Omokri, a staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan said this in a video he posted on his X on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

This comes hours after he paid an Independence Day homage to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa following his return to the country from his base in the United Kingdom.

In a photo shared on his X earlier on Thursday, the social media personality sat with the President and exchanged handshakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

''Spending Independence Day with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa. May God bless Nigeria,'' he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, in the video, Omokri argued that the Tinubu administration has made some strides in security, trade, and economic reforms.

He cited the recent killings of some notorious bandits leaders in the North-West and the reduction of Nigeria's terrorism index rating from 8% a couple of years ago to less than 7% as evidence of security improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omokri also highlighted Nigeria's trade surplus of a combined ₦14 trillion in the first and second quarter of 2024, describing the feat as a laudable result of ongoing reforms.

''One of the reasons for the first time we've had a trade surplus for two quarters was because we're exporting more than we're importing. So we're having a trade surplus because of the national security implication, what they are doing with our borders,'' he said.

He reiterated his support for the removal of subsidy on petrol, which he noted that the President's opponents in the 2023 elections had also promised to do the same.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria's situation today worse than it was in 1984 - ASUU

Nigeria's situation today worse than it was in 1984 - ASUU

Controversy as Ribadu addresses Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano

Controversy as Ribadu addresses Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano

We'll soon reduce electricity costs - Minister assures Nigerians

We'll soon reduce electricity costs - Minister assures Nigerians

Surrender to Army or be killed, Tinubu warns bandits, terrorists

Surrender to Army or be killed, Tinubu warns bandits, terrorists

Gov Otti flags off construction of model court halls in 17 Abia LGAs

Gov Otti flags off construction of model court halls in 17 Abia LGAs

Ogun nurses protest alleged slapping of colleague by doctor at theatre suit

Ogun nurses protest alleged slapping of colleague by doctor at theatre suit

Present certificate or forfeit October salary - Fintiri tells Adamawa workers

Present certificate or forfeit October salary - Fintiri tells Adamawa workers

Cost of healthy diet for adult Nigerian stood at ₦1,255 in August – Report

Cost of healthy diet for adult Nigerian stood at ₦1,255 in August – Report

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede [PM News]

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

FG seeks amendment to NIMC law to mandate foreigners to register for NIN.

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm Saheed Akinwande flagging off Exercise Sea Guard 2024 aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Okpabana in Onne Rivers on Thursday

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission