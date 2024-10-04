Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Omokri, a staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan said this in a video he posted on his X on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

This comes hours after he paid an Independence Day homage to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa following his return to the country from his base in the United Kingdom.

In a photo shared on his X earlier on Thursday, the social media personality sat with the President and exchanged handshakes.

''Spending Independence Day with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa. May God bless Nigeria,'' he captioned the post.

Omokri says Nigeria making progress under Tinubu.

Meanwhile, in the video, Omokri argued that the Tinubu administration has made some strides in security, trade, and economic reforms.

He cited the recent killings of some notorious bandits leaders in the North-West and the reduction of Nigeria's terrorism index rating from 8% a couple of years ago to less than 7% as evidence of security improvements.

Omokri also highlighted Nigeria's trade surplus of a combined ₦14 trillion in the first and second quarter of 2024, describing the feat as a laudable result of ongoing reforms.

''One of the reasons for the first time we've had a trade surplus for two quarters was because we're exporting more than we're importing. So we're having a trade surplus because of the national security implication, what they are doing with our borders,'' he said.