Nigeria Legion advocates for inclusion in FG budget for fallen heroes' welfare

News Agency Of Nigeria

There has not been any take-off grant for the organisation since it was established in 1964.

The National Chairman of the organisation, Maj. -Gen. AbdulMalik Jibril, made the appeal at a news conference in Abuja. He said that the conference was part of the activities lined up by the organisation to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, celebrated annually on January 15.

Jibril, however, said the appeal was important because there had not been any take-off grant for the organisation since it was established in 1964. He said inclusion of the legion in the annual budget would enable the organisation to carry out many activities and perform optimally as expected.

He said that such inclusion would also make the Nigeria Legion to remember the families left behind by some fallen heroes. Jibril called on Nigerians not to forget so soon the effort of Nigerian army in protecting the country, saying that the Nigerian Army was making supreme sacrifice for the country.

Nigerians must not forget the efforts of Nigerian Army in keeping Nigerians safe, and for sleeping with their two eyes; it is our duty as Nigerians to reciprocate this gesture and maintain the family of the fallen heroes left behind.

“The protection drive for the families of the heroes also rested on the shoulder of the Nigerian Legion. We appeal for more funding from the Federal Government to enable us to perform our duty.

” The Act which established Nigerian Legion provides that the Federal Government should fund this organisation, but unfortunately, we are not seeing that; no funding has been made available to this effect.

“As the current National Chairman, I am making efforts to see that the provision of the Act, Section 11 which empowers the Federal Government to credit the account of the Nigerian Legion is made to work.

“This organisation is even yet to get the necessary takeoff grant as it is being done for every government establishment; if this is done, it will make the activities of the organisation easier to run.

“We need the funding required under this Act,” he stressed.

