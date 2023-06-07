The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria leads in African data protection – Bureau

News Agency Of Nigeria

It stated that Olatunji assured that the personal data of the Dutch citizens in Nigeria was safe, with regards to the establishment of the NDPR.

Nigeria leads in African data protection – Bureau. [VOA]
Nigeria leads in African data protection – Bureau. [VOA]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by Itunu Dosekun, the bureau’s Head of Media Unit, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dosekun said that the NDPB National Commissioner, Vincent Olatunji, disclosed this at the Nigeria-Netherlands Economic Consultation in Abuja.

The statement said Olatunji posited that with the functions of the NDPB, there had been significant contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The EU countries have gone ahead with Data Protection but Nigeria gained the lead in Africa with more than 200 million people, and we have put in place appropriate structures to create confidence in whatever you are doing with us.

“One of the objectives of the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) is to increase the global competitiveness of businesses in the country.

“We have a combined earning of N5.5 billion in the sector, which has contributed to our GDP,” he said.

It stated that Olatunji assured that the personal data of the Dutch citizens in Nigeria was safe, with regards to the establishment of the NDPR.

According to the statement, Olatunji however requested for partnership in the area of reviewing implementing data protection regulations and laws between both countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Olatunji said the Bureau was always ready to work with its partners in the area of awareness, capacity building and spreading the gospel of data protection, saying it is the key, the bedrock of global digital economy,” the statement added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi, Labour Party tender more documents in evidence against Tinubu's victory

Obi, Labour Party tender more documents in evidence against Tinubu's victory

Nigeria leads in African data protection – Bureau

Nigeria leads in African data protection – Bureau

Fuel marketers to roll out 100 mass transit buses to support subsidy removal

Fuel marketers to roll out 100 mass transit buses to support subsidy removal

Magic happened at Anambra collation centre, Atiku's witness tells court

Magic happened at Anambra collation centre, Atiku's witness tells court

Akume swings into action as SGF, pledges open-door policy

Akume swings into action as SGF, pledges open-door policy

Kebbi Gov gets Assembly's approval to appoint 30 special advisers

Kebbi Gov gets Assembly's approval to appoint 30 special advisers

FG asks companies fighting climate change to begin account disclosure Jan 2024

FG asks companies fighting climate change to begin account disclosure Jan 2024

Tinubu’s subsidy removal in Nigeria’s best interest - Ade Omole

Tinubu’s subsidy removal in Nigeria’s best interest - Ade Omole

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

Corruption is a dream killer, ICPC boss tells Nigerian youths

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle