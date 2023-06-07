Nigeria leads in African data protection – Bureau

This is contained in a statement issued by Itunu Dosekun, the bureau’s Head of Media Unit, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dosekun said that the NDPB National Commissioner, Vincent Olatunji, disclosed this at the Nigeria-Netherlands Economic Consultation in Abuja.

The statement said Olatunji posited that with the functions of the NDPB, there had been significant contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The EU countries have gone ahead with Data Protection but Nigeria gained the lead in Africa with more than 200 million people, and we have put in place appropriate structures to create confidence in whatever you are doing with us.

“One of the objectives of the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) is to increase the global competitiveness of businesses in the country.

“We have a combined earning of N5.5 billion in the sector, which has contributed to our GDP,” he said.

It stated that Olatunji assured that the personal data of the Dutch citizens in Nigeria was safe, with regards to the establishment of the NDPR.

According to the statement, Olatunji however requested for partnership in the area of reviewing implementing data protection regulations and laws between both countries.

ADVERTISEMENT