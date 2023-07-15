Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria is France's first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa — Envoy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Blattmann stated the values that always guided France’s action when promoting international solidarity, peace, democracy and human rights.

Ms. Emmanuelle Blattmann, the French Ambassador to Nigeria, giving a speech at her country’s National Day celebration in Abuja. [NAN]
Ms. Emmanuelle Blattmann, the French Ambassador to Nigeria, giving a speech at her country’s National Day celebration in Abuja. [NAN]

Recommended articles

She added that Nigeria’ trading alone accounted for 75 per cent of French investments in West Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the envoy made this known at her country’s National Day celebration at the embassy’s residence in Abuja.

Blattman appreciated the guests and partners of the embassy who honoured her invitation to the national day celebration on an evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, “it is also a celebration for all those who recognise themselves in the universal message carried by the revolution and in our motto – liberté, égalité, fraternité (liberty, equality and fraternity).

“This enthusiasm is also reflected in the vitality of our economic and trade relationship.

“Close to a hundred French companies are present here where they employ more than 10,000 Nigerians.

“They create factories, farms or vocational training institutes and register their actions over time.

“I pay tribute to the spirit of initiative, social commitment and dynamism of the French private sector, whose representatives I warmly welcome here this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The recent creation of the French TECH Community in Lagos, will welcome start-ups and entrepreneurs from our two countries.

“Also, the setting up of a French Desk within Access Bank, with the recent economic measures taken by President Bola Tinubu, we hope to see an influx of new French investors.”

She added that “the opening of the first branch of Access Bank in Paris, also testifies to the attractiveness of France, the first destination for foreign investment in Europe, for several years."

She stated the values that always guided France’s action when promoting international solidarity, peace, democracy and human rights, or when it depended on multilateralism.

“In an unfortunate, still uncertain world, we remain convinced that more collective action and common benchmarks are needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

”France will therefore continue, as it did recently, with the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, to mobilise its friends and partners to provide collective response.

Such response is to global challenges such as climate change, health , poverty or terrorism, all of which particularly affect Africa.

“In these fights to help build peace, balance, and progress on the continent , the European Union, France, and Nigeria share many common objectives and the same determination to act,” she said.

The ambassador added that France was ready to work with Nigeria’s new administration after hosting President Bola Tinubu on his first official visit abroad since his inauguration.

NAN reports that Bastille Day in France is celebrated annually on July 14 with military parades and fireworks, and the event marks the fall of Bastille on July 14, 1789.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google Doodle on Friday celebrated ‘Bastille Day’, which is the French National Day commemorating the fall of the Bastille in July.

This significant day marks the historic event of July 14, 1789, when French citizens joined forces and stormed the Bastille prison fortress, signalling the onset of the French Revolution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 killed in Kwara auto crash

10 killed in Kwara auto crash

Maj-Gen Ali takes over as MNJTF Commander

Maj-Gen Ali takes over as MNJTF Commander

Nigeria is France's first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa — Envoy

Nigeria is France's first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa — Envoy

LP reads riot act to aspirants ahead of election to replace Gbajabiamila

LP reads riot act to aspirants ahead of election to replace Gbajabiamila

Customs Service generates over N6bn in 2023’s second quarter in Kwara

Customs Service generates over N6bn in 2023’s second quarter in Kwara

NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ consignments at Lagos, Imo ports

NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ consignments at Lagos, Imo ports

Report of cholera outbreak in Oyo mere rumour - State govt

Report of cholera outbreak in Oyo mere rumour - State govt

Court orders release of Ganduje's ex-Commissioner over alleged ₦1bn fraud

Court orders release of Ganduje's ex-Commissioner over alleged ₦1bn fraud

Plateau workers suspend 2 months old strike

Plateau workers suspend 2 months old strike

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel