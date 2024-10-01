ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria has made progress in spite of challenges — Uzodinma

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor attributed Nigeria’s progress to the collective effort, innovative and resilient spirit of its citizens, policymakers, and stakeholders.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]

Uzodinma said this in his message to mark the 64th Independence Day celebration in Owerri.

The governor attributed Nigeria's progress to the collective effort, innovative and resilient spirit of its citizens, policymakers and stakeholders.

He highlighted some of the key areas of progress to include economic growth, infrastructure development, technology advancement and innovation, healthcare, education, military advancement and sports.

Uzodinma said: “While our journey has faced challenges, we owe immense gratitude to God for the progress we have made.

“The story of our nation like many others who fought for independence is one of unwavering determination as a country that endured the civil war for many years.

“The urgency of nation building is even more pronounced.

“We are faced with obstacles, we have tested our unity, we have not built that perfect nation that we all hope for at independence, but we have made remarkable progress,” he said.

The governor said Imo had equally recorded its own transformative progress not only in infrastructure, education and economic development, but in technical institutions which are training graduates to compete at the global stage.

He said the road infrastructure had been improved to stimulate commerce in and around the state.

In spite of the gains Uzodinma acknowledged that there were still some challenges.

He assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to work in harmony with the Federal Government to improve security, economic growth, infrastructure, and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He renewed his commitment to a transparent and accountable government, promising to continue to give priority to more infrastructure development and social welfare of the Imo people.

The governor solicited the support of all and urged the people to give peace a chance to ensure the deepening of democracy and acceleration of development.

“We must actively participate in seeking solutions and emulate the patriotism of our founding fathers who made a lot of sacrifices for our freedom.

“Our diversity is our strength and our resilience is our sustenance,” he said.

