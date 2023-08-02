ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria halts electricity supply to Niger Republic

Ima Elijah

The power cuts are the direct result of Nigeria's decision to stop the flow of electricity to its northern neighbor.

The electricity organisation of Niger, Nigelec, has confirmed the disruptions and attributed them to Nigeria's suspension of power supply [Credit: getty-images]
The electricity organisation of Niger, Nigelec, has confirmed the disruptions and attributed them to Nigeria's suspension of power supply [Credit: getty-images]

Niger Republic, which typically experiences a stable electricity supply, heavily relies on Nigeria for its electricity needs. However, since the coup last week, several cities in Niger have been grappling with rolling blackouts, severely impacting the daily lives of citizens.

Reports suggest that the power cuts are the direct result of Nigeria's decision to stop the flow of electricity to its northern neighbor. Residents in Niamey, Maradi, and Zinder have reported that power is now available for merely an hour before being abruptly shut off for up to five hours.

The electricity organisation of Niger, Nigelec, has confirmed the disruptions and attributed them to Nigeria's suspension of power supply. However, when questioned, the Transmission Company of Nigeria has refrained from commenting on the matter.

A BBC source, though, disclosed that the power supply to Niger Republic was officially cut off following a directive from the Bola Tinubu-led government in Nigeria. The specific reasons behind the directive remain undisclosed.

The political situation in Niger Republic has been tense ever since President Bazoum was deposed by his own presidential guards stationed outside his palace. In the absence of a constitutional authority, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the commander of the presidential guard, has taken the reins of power and suspended the constitution.

