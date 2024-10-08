ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Southern Nigeria gets over 230,000 vaccinations to combat polio

Segun Adeyemi

More than 70% of non-compliance cases were resolved with the help of community leaders.

A boy receives drops of polio vaccine by a home-visited nurse after the launching ceremony of the five-day polio vaccination campaign in high risk counties. [Getty Images]
A boy receives drops of polio vaccine by a home-visited nurse after the launching ceremony of the five-day polio vaccination campaign in high risk counties. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This development is on the heels of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) report that Africa has recorded 72 cases of cVDPV, of which 68 are cVDPV2 and four are cVDPV1. Of the 72 cases in 2024, 30 (42%) have occurred in Nigeria alone.

In 2023, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in partnership with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), launched the "Southern Religious & Traditional Leaders Engagement (SoRTLE) for PHC Delivery" initiative in 2023 to tackle circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVPV2) and enhance primary healthcare (PHC) uptake in Southern Nigeria.

The project, which ran from December 2022 to December 2023 and was implemented by Sydani Group, aimed to harness the influence of traditional and religious leaders across 17 southern states to drive vaccination efforts and improve PHC services.

ADVERTISEMENT

A landscape assessment by Sydani Group in January 2023 mapped the operations of local leaders, leading to the formation of zonal, state, and local committees to spearhead PHC promotion.

One of the most notable successes of the SoRTLE initiative was the Lagos OBR campaign in July 2023. This campaign, a part of SoRTLE's comprehensive efforts, vaccinated 86 children at a church that had previously denied access to vaccinators.

Microsoft's Bill Gates, one of the world's richest men and highest profile aid donors vaccinates a child. [Getty Images]
Microsoft's Bill Gates, one of the world's richest men and highest profile aid donors vaccinates a child. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

In August 2023, a National Religious Leaders Review Meeting in Abuja saw religious leaders pledge to support vaccination efforts, including establishing permanent vaccination posts at religious centres and addressing immunisation myths.

The September and November 2023 National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) saw substantial engagement from traditional and religious leaders, contributing to vaccinating over 230,000 children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, more than 70% of non-compliance cases were resolved with the help of community leaders.

In August 2023, a National Religious Leaders Review Meeting in Abuja saw religious leaders pledge to support vaccination efforts, including establishing permanent vaccination posts at religious centres and addressing immunisation myths.

The National Traditional Rulers Summit, initially scheduled for August 30, 2023, has been postponed to 2024 further to emphasise the role of traditional leaders in healthcare delivery.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG says first phase of Lagos-Calabar highway will be ready by May 2025

FG says first phase of Lagos-Calabar highway will be ready by May 2025

Southern Nigeria gets over 230,000 vaccinations to combat polio

Southern Nigeria gets over 230,000 vaccinations to combat polio

President Paul Biya’s absence fuels death rumours

President Paul Biya’s absence fuels death rumours

2 FCT bus and taxi terminals to be completed by January 2024 - Wike

2 FCT bus and taxi terminals to be completed by January 2024 - Wike

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22

Governor Lawal mourns as bandits kill 9 state security personnel in ambush

Governor Lawal mourns as bandits kill 9 state security personnel in ambush

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

APC chairmanship: Ganduje gets 7 days ultimatum to resign

APC chairmanship: Ganduje gets 7 days ultimatum to resign

Fishermen kill Hippo that killed Emir's guard, share meat with community

Fishermen kill Hippo that killed Emir's guard, share meat with community

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu

5 key points from President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech

October 1 protesters in Lagos. [Daily Trust]

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced