ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vaccine shows promise in combating the current meningococcus C outbreak in the country.

MenFive vaccine aimed to combat meningitis outbreaks [Agenzia Nova]
MenFive vaccine aimed to combat meningitis outbreaks [Agenzia Nova]

Recommended articles

According to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (GAVI), in official website on Thursday, the vaccine shows promise in combating the current meningococcus C outbreak in the country.

Meningitis, according to the World Health Organisation, is transmitted from person to person through droplets of respiratory and throat secretions, and is an infection of the meninges, the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

The potentially fatal illness, impacting the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord, poses a significant danger in regions like Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

GAVI said the vaccine, developed through a remarkable 13-year collaboration between PATH and the Serum Institute of India, with support from the UK Government, targeted five main strains of meningococcal meningitis, including the elusive serogroup X.

This means it can offer vital protection against a range of meningitis strains prevalent in Africa. The Director of High Impact Countries at Gavi, Dr Tokunbo Oshin, said with outbreaks of infectious diseases on the rise worldwide, innovations such as MenFive were critical in helping the world fight back.

“Thanks to vaccines, we have eliminated large and disruptive outbreaks of meningitis A in Africa; now we have a tool to respond to other meningococcal meningitis serogroups that still cause large outbreaks resulting in long-term disability and deaths.”

He said the deployment of the MenFive vaccine not only aimed to address the immediate crisis but also signaled a broader initiative to strengthen vaccination efforts in high-risk countries.

He noted that Gavi’s support for a multivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MMCV) programme would see the MenFive vaccine integrated into routine immunization programmes and outbreak response strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the vaccine would be used to respond to an ongoing meningococcus C outbreak, targeting to vaccinate around a million children in six LGAs in Jigawa state. The LGAs are; Babura, Birniwa, Gagarawa, Gumel, Maigatari, and Sule Tankarkar.

NAN reports that Meningitis outbreak in the country indicates that as of March 3, 82 LGAs across 22 states have reported 1,402 suspected cases with 101 confirmed cases, and 123 fatalities, resulting in a case fatality rate of 9.4% since October 2023.

The age group most affected by the outbreak is 5-14 years, followed by 15-29 years. Notably, Yobe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Gombe, and Katsina states collectively account for 94% of the cases in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in FCT want ₦709k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in FCT want ₦709k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mad couple in PH [Newswire]

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians