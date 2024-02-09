ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria emerges as fastest growing global pizza consumer - Glovo

In 2023, chicken-based pizzas were heavily consumed, representing 44% of all deliveries.

Nigeria emerges as fastest growing global pizza consumer - Glovo [The Recipe Critic]

This is contained in a report released by Glovo Nigeria, a pioneering multi-category app, on Friday in Lagos. Lamide Akinola, General Manager, Glovo Nigeria, said that Nigeria in 2023 recorded a 1,222% increase in pizza orders delivered via Glovo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Pizza Day is celebrated annually on February 9.

Akinola said the increase in pizza consumption catapulted Nigeria to the fastest-growing country globally for Pizza consumption, followed by Tunisia and Armenia with 262% and 164%, respectively.

She said in 2023, chicken-based pizzas were heavily consumed, representing 44% of all deliveries. Akinola added that notable shifts in consumer preferences were seen in specific pizza recipes, with pizza containing beef and sausages having a remarkable 14,471% and 4,141% surge, respectively.

Examining size preferences among Nigerians, “Large” Pizzas were favourites, accounting for 45% of total orders, while “Regular or Medium” and “Small” sizes closely followed with 28% and 27%, respectively.

“In terms of cities, while Lagos dominated Pizza orders with a 57% share, the record for the most expensive pizza order, totalling ₦136,240, was recorded in Abuja, Nigeria.

“We’ve remained steadfast in our commitment to being the preferred choice for Nigerians.

“The wide variety of options available for this product, coupled with a 195% increase in pizza partners in 2023, underscores our support for Small and Medium Enterprises,” she said.

Glovo is a pioneering multi-category app connecting users with businesses, and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, pharmacies, grocers, beauty stores and supermarkets, and high-street retail stores.

Nigeria emerges as fastest growing global pizza consumer - Glovo

