ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria Customs wants Katsina students to join fight against smuggling

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commitment is a clear understanding of the essence of community relations and corporate social responsibility.

Nigeria Customs wants Katsina students to join fight against smuggling
Nigeria Customs wants Katsina students to join fight against smuggling

Recommended articles

The students from Government Pilot Secondary School and Umaru Musa Yar’adua University were on a visit to Aji-Idris in his office on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that the revenue generated by the service was of immense benefit to the students and the entire country, adding that students are stakeholders against smuggling in the country. He said that the engagement with the students would strengthen community relations efforts of the service and complement the government’s anti-smuggling efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, by engaging the students, the NCS aims to promote a better understanding of its role in securing Nigeria’s borders and fostering economic growth. The Comptroller also enlightened the students on the NCS procedures, history, laws, mandates, and jurisdiction. He commended the people of the state for their hospitality and cooperation with the service since he assumed duty.

The Vice Principal of the school, Malam Mas’udu Saeed, commended the Comptroller for prioritising community engagement. He said that the commitment was a clear understanding of the essence of community relations and corporate social responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the students association of the university, Mubarak Musa, appreciated and commended the Comptroller for his warm reception and enlightenment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Customs wants Katsina students to join fight against smuggling

Nigeria Customs wants Katsina students to join fight against smuggling

Information Minister clears FG of blame for new petrol price hike

Information Minister clears FG of blame for new petrol price hike

Kaduna Assembly denies allegations of plotting to manipulate upcoming LG elections

Kaduna Assembly denies allegations of plotting to manipulate upcoming LG elections

Lagos Govt begs Nigerian youths to join Army in service of protecting nation

Lagos Govt begs Nigerian youths to join Army in service of protecting nation

Report confirms Tinubu govt borrowed $6.45bn from World Bank

Report confirms Tinubu govt borrowed $6.45bn from World Bank

Ex-PDP leader, 3 others risk jail term over alleged cult ties, forgery

Ex-PDP leader, 3 others risk jail term over alleged cult ties, forgery

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Here's why NNPCL increased fuel pump prices again

Here's why NNPCL increased fuel pump prices again

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]

We'll soon reduce electricity costs - Minister assures Nigerians

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months