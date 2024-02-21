ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCS vows to war against illegal exportation of Nigeria's grains to other African countries

News Agency Of Nigeria

NCS seeks emir's support in fast-tracking the government’s commitment to poverty alleviation and food security.

Nigerian Customs [Premium Times Nigeria]
Nigerian Customs [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Zonal Coordinator Zone B of the service, Ify Ogbudu, disclosed this when she paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, in his palace.

She pledged the service’s support in ensuring the 42,000 metric tons of grains approved for distribution by the Federal Government reached those in need as directed. The zonal coordinator solicited the support of the emir over the critical roles of the Customs Service in fast-tracking the government’s commitment to poverty alleviation and food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the emir expressed appreciation for the service’s efforts in safeguarding the country’s economic integrity, despite numerous challenges. He urged Customs officers to maintain diligence in their service to the nation and advised them to exhibit compassion towards the local traders who might act based on ignorance.

He stressed the importance of enlightenment and community engagement in curbing breaches. He pledged the emirate’s support in facilitating legitimate trade. The emir commended the progress in reducing disputes between traders and customs officials through stakeholder engagements.

He also expressed appreciation for the ongoing enlightenment initiatives to support local traders and businessmen in pursuing lawful trade.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lassa fever claims 14 lives, 110 suspected cases in Ebonyi State

Lassa fever claims 14 lives, 110 suspected cases in Ebonyi State

Tinubu inherited poverty in Nigeria, be patient, he's fixing the economy - Ogun traditional ruler

Tinubu inherited poverty in Nigeria, be patient, he's fixing the economy - Ogun traditional ruler

CBN adjusts cargo clearance exchange rate to ₦1,605/$

CBN adjusts cargo clearance exchange rate to ₦1,605/$

NCS vows to war against illegal exportation of Nigeria's grains to other African countries

NCS vows to war against illegal exportation of Nigeria's grains to other African countries

Emefiele demands ₦25 billion damages from Akpabio for defamatory remark

Emefiele demands ₦25 billion damages from Akpabio for defamatory remark

Zookeeper mauled to death by lion was rescuing female colleague

Zookeeper mauled to death by lion was rescuing female colleague

Wike warns FCTA Directors to stop sitting on files that delay projects

Wike warns FCTA Directors to stop sitting on files that delay projects

Ondo Government declares 2-day public holiday in honour of Akeredolu's burial

Ondo Government declares 2-day public holiday in honour of Akeredolu's burial

Kano Govt unseals 10 warehouses accused of hoarding foodstuffs

Kano Govt unseals 10 warehouses accused of hoarding foodstuffs

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

Niger Junta rebuffs all diplomatic missions so far [Reuters]

We won’t rejoin ECOWAS - Niger junta leader vows to never release Bazoum

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week