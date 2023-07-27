ADVERTISEMENT
'Nigeria can only be delivered by leader with good intention' – Kumuyi

News Agency Of Nigeria
Pastor William Kumuyi, Founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry
Kumuyi urged Nigerians not to lose hope with the present situation in the country, assuring them of greater possibilities ahead, if only they could pray, plan, and pursue their endeavours in order to make a difference in the nation.

The Convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), made the assertion while addressing a news conference on Wednesday at Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to flag-off the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi.

He said that throughout history, nations and communities that faced severe economic crisis, rebounded as a result of an individual with drive and determination to turn things around.

The GCK convener said it took a person with purpose and great ideas, put into action, to achieve positive results that alleviate the sufferings of the people.

He appealed to youths not to be intimidated by the current economic challenges and urged them to wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down.

“Look at the economy, look at petrol, prices are going up higher and higher; no it takes you to wake up and with faith in God; we can do something,” he said.

On what motivated him to hold the global crusade in Ogbomoso, Kumuyi said it was based on his passion and determination to make a difference in the lives of the people, using Ogbomoso as a platform to reach out to the over 180 countries, where the GCK covered.

Kumuyi enjoined the people of Ogbomoso, including the youth to turn out en masse for the crusade, which included the Impact Programme for the youth and the Ministers Conference, as great possibilities awaits them.

