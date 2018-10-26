Nigeria, Cameroon military partner to tackle Boko Haram

news

The Nigerian Army and its Cameroonian counterpart on Friday agreed to work closely to fight Boko Haram insurgents in their borders.

Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement in Maiduguri that the two armies had agreed to collaborate and sustain joint military operations to end insurgency in their borders.

Chukwu disclosed that the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig. Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, stated this during a visit to Wulgo border community of Borno, where Cameroonian Defence Forces (CDF) Battalion was deployed.

He explained that the visit was a routine exercise to the division’s units sharing common flank with the CDF Battalion.

Chukwu quoted Biu as reminding the troops to be decisive and not to relent in denying Boko Haram insurgents freedom of action, as the dry season approaches.

“Biu enjoined the CDF troops to collaborate and work assiduously with their Nigerian counterparts, engage and neutralize Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal activities, to protect lives and property as well as to restore peace in their common borders,” Chukwu said in the statement.

Chukwu said that the commander lauded the CDF on their professionalism and valor demonstrated in joint operations conducted with their Nigerian counterpart to defeat the insurgents.

He further quoted Biu as extending the appreciation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to the CDF, over the existing cordial relationships between them.

Also, the statement quoted Robert Bokwe, the Commander of the CDF Battalion, as commending Biu over the visit.

Bokwe noted that the two armies had successfully conducted Operation DEEP PUNCH and ALMINIFACAT, to rout Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad region.

He reiterated the commitment of the CDF to support the Nigerian Army in the counter insurgency campaign.

Biu was accompanied on the visit by Brig. Gen Jonh Ochai, the Commander, 22 Brigade, Dikwa; Customs Area Comptroller, Borno/Yobe Command, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu and principal staff officers of the 7 Division.